14 year-old student brings gun to school to kill teacher for asking her to cut her hair

A 14-year-old secondary student has been caught in school with a local gun she allegedly planned to use in shooting her teacher.

The girl, a student of Government Secondary School in Ikot Ewa of Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State, was asked by a teacher to cut her coloured hair and she was allegedly angered by this.

Subsequently, she arrived at school with a gun.

An witnesse, Otunba Charles Edem, said the student took the gun to school to shot a teacher who ordered her not to cut her hair.

“Last week, one of her teachers told her to cut her hair because it was against their school rules,” Eden said.

“But rather, she brought a gun to the school the next day to shoot the teacher for what he said.”

Continuing, Edem said the student was first noticed by the school principal and shouted at, prompting the rest of the teachers and other students to intervene.

Edem , who was visiting a friend who lived near the school said he heard people screaming, and went to see what had happened and listened.

When the girl was asked how she got the gun, she explained that an elderly man close to her house gave it to her.