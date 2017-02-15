13 years after, Obasanjo apologises to Joe Odumakin

Cvil rights activist, Dr Joe Odumakin Tuesday said former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo apologised to her for an incident which occurred 13 years ago during his tenure.

Odumakin, who stated this via her Instagram account said the former president apologised to her on behalf of security operatives who manhandled her during a protest in 2004.

“I apologise on behalf of the security operatives that manhandled you during the May 19, 2004 protest” Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told me today during the JAMB retreat interactive session, Abeokuta, Ogun state.’

