13 Unilag students in Kirikiri prison for protesting

The police has arraigned 13 University of Lagos (UNILAG) students at a Special Offences Mobile Court in Oshodi, Lagos, over alleged unlawful invasion of TVC television.

Prosecuting counsel, Effiong Asuquo, who is the Officer in Charge, Legal Department of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department Panti, said the accused persons committed the offence last Friday.

He said they invaded the premises of Television Continental (TVC) to protest the alleged rustication of one of them.

The defendants are: Femi Adeyeye, Toni Aina, Kodri Yaya, Asimi Oladime, Ismahim Olalekan, Segun Okesola, Abdulazeez Soneye, Idris Abogunloko and Muyiwa Olaniyi.

Others are Toheed Oladimeji, Joseph Akanni, Lukumon Olusegun and Abiodun Agbeniyi. Asuquo said the students also invaded the UNILAG main campus and disrupted academic activities.

The prosecutor said the protest was a bid to stop the semester’s examination already scheduled.

The police said the alleged offence contravenes sections 168 (1) (d) and 2 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The students were arraigned before Chief Magistrate P.E Nwaka, on two counts bordering on unlawful invasion and disruption of activities.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate ordered their remand at the Kirikiri prison pending their bail hearing on April 6.