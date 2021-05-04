10 types of orgasms a woman can get 20210501

SOCCER team has 11 players in it, and each player plays an important role in the success of the team.

Much like in soccer, there are 11 different orgasms and each of them are important during sex.

According to Health.com magazine, these are the 11 types of orgasms women can experience during sex:





1. Clitoral Orgasm

The clitoris is the go-to sweet spot for most women when they want to experience the pleasure and release of an orgasm.





2. G-spot Orgasm

Your G-spot is on the front wall of your punani, about halfway between your vaginal opening and cervix.

3. Blended Orgasm

A blended orgasm is a climax that happens when more than one erogenous zone is being stimulated at the same time.

4. Anal Orgasm

Anal sex or anal play isn’t every woman’s cup of tea. Some love it and others don’t care for it at all. But if you’ve never tried it before, then an anal orgasm is one you should know about.

5. Deep Vaginal Erogenous Zone Orgasm

Some women as well as sex researchers say there are additional erogenous zones inside the vagina that, when touched the right way, can lead to what’s collectively known as a deep vaginal orgasm.

6. Squirting Orgasm

When women are sexually aroused or stimulated, there is an expulsion of fluid from the glands around the urethra or anterior surface of the vagina during or before orgasm.

7. Cervical Orgasm

If you’re stimulating your cervix, you may feel the build-up of pressure spread throughout your whole body. This may lead to a full-body orgasm.

8. Nipple Orgasm

Your breasts and nipples are major erogenous zones. Your nipples especially react to being touched and stroked, since they’re loaded with nerve endings and super sensitive skin.

9. Exercise Orgasm

Reaching a climax while engaged in a tough workout is very normal according to sexologists.

10. Sleep Orgasm

Some women can have an orgasm during an erotic dream while sleeping.