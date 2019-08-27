10 fake corps members arrested

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has uncovered ten persons who attempted to register with fake certificates during registration at orientation camps.

In a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, three of the culprits who were apprehended in Taraba State claimed to have graduated from Istop University, Cotonou in Benin Republic.

They are; Nasiru Yau from Mass Communication department, Shehu Muktar – Computer Science and Iliyasu Usman from Sociology department.

She said it was discovered that none of them could write or say anything logical about their certificates or courses of study.

She added that NYSC Verification Officers also detected two persons in Katsina State. They are Offor Blessing Chinelo with BSc in Insurance and Actuarial Science, Mezenwa Ngozi Chidinma with a degree in Education/English Language while the sixth suspect in the same camp is still under screening.

The duo claimed to have graduated from Imo State University hence they have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to her, Kebbi State discovered four persons who came to camp with fake documents from lmo State University. They are Nwachukwu Chimaobi Curtis, Ononuju Amarachi Nwamaka, Francis Joseph Arinze and Chigozie Evidence Chijioke.

She noted that the NYSC Management had earlier warned that unqualified graduates would not be allowed to participate in national service adding that anyone caught with fake documents would be prosecuted.

The Director-General while addressing Corps Members at Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko yesterday urged them to abide by the Oath of Allegiance to the country which they swore to.