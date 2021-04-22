‘1 million Pantamis can’t stop spread of Christianity in North’ – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, has declared that people like Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Planning cannot stop the spread of Christianity in the North.

Pantami was recently linked to terrorists organisations like Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

This followed the resurgence of an audio recording of his past teachings where he supported these terrorists organisations.

He also distanced himself from such extremist groups.

Amid his denial, another allegation was raised against Pantami that some Muslim leaders plotted the death of former Kaduna State Governor, Patrick Yakowa.

Reacting, Suleman warned that divisive and separatist ideologies would have adverse effect on governance.

In a tweet, the clergyman wrote: “1million ‘patanmis’ cannot stop the spread of Christianity In northern Nigeria or anywhere for that matter.

“Divisive mentality and separatist ideology can never produce good governance. We are counting days to the exit of a failed system. We have survived,we will survive.”